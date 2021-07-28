This Is The Best Burger In Phoenix, According To Yelp

Wednesday (July 28th) is National Hamburger Day, so what better excuse is there to try out a new local restaurant? Phoenix has tons of great places to grab a burger, but some reign as the best in the whole city.

Yelp has a list of the best burgers in town, based on on reviews and ratings.

According to Yelp, the best restaurant in Phoenix for getting chicken fingers is Lucky's Burgers & Shakes. The restaurant received 4.5 out of 5 stars, and has fantastic reviews.

One Yelp user wrote a review about the restaurant, stating:

"Let me just say that their burgers are so delicious! My husband was impressed and we will definitely be coming back here more often!"

Check Lucky's Burgers & Shakes out from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 13849 N 19th Ave in Phoenix.

According to Yelp, here are the top ten restaurants in Phoenix to get a burger:

Lucky's Burgers & Shakes Coney Grill Happy's Hamburgers Aioli Gourmet Burgers- 32nd & Shea Rocket Burger & Subs Burgers & Brews Rehab Burger Therapy Ingo's Tasty Food Jackalope Gastropub Hatch-it Green Chile Burgers & Tacos

