This Is The Best Burger In Phoenix, According To Yelp

By Ginny Reese

July 28, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Wednesday (July 28th) is National Hamburger Day, so what better excuse is there to try out a new local restaurant? Phoenix has tons of great places to grab a burger, but some reign as the best in the whole city.

Yelp has a list of the best burgers in town, based on on reviews and ratings.

According to Yelp, the best restaurant in Phoenix for getting chicken fingers is Lucky's Burgers & Shakes. The restaurant received 4.5 out of 5 stars, and has fantastic reviews.

One Yelp user wrote a review about the restaurant, stating:

"Let me just say that their burgers are so delicious! My husband was impressed and we will definitely be coming back here more often!"

Check Lucky's Burgers & Shakes out from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 13849 N 19th Ave in Phoenix.

According to Yelp, here are the top ten restaurants in Phoenix to get a burger:

  1. Lucky's Burgers & Shakes
  2. Coney Grill
  3. Happy's Hamburgers
  4. Aioli Gourmet Burgers- 32nd & Shea
  5. Rocket Burger & Subs
  6. Burgers & Brews
  7. Rehab Burger Therapy
  8. Ingo's Tasty Food
  9. Jackalope Gastropub
  10. Hatch-it Green Chile Burgers & Tacos

Click here to see the full list of restaurants.

