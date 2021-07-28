This Is The Best Burger In Phoenix, According To Yelp
By Ginny Reese
July 28, 2021
Wednesday (July 28th) is National Hamburger Day, so what better excuse is there to try out a new local restaurant? Phoenix has tons of great places to grab a burger, but some reign as the best in the whole city.
Yelp has a list of the best burgers in town, based on on reviews and ratings.
According to Yelp, the best restaurant in Phoenix for getting chicken fingers is Lucky's Burgers & Shakes. The restaurant received 4.5 out of 5 stars, and has fantastic reviews.
One Yelp user wrote a review about the restaurant, stating:
"Let me just say that their burgers are so delicious! My husband was impressed and we will definitely be coming back here more often!"
Check Lucky's Burgers & Shakes out from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 13849 N 19th Ave in Phoenix.
According to Yelp, here are the top ten restaurants in Phoenix to get a burger:
- Lucky's Burgers & Shakes
- Coney Grill
- Happy's Hamburgers
- Aioli Gourmet Burgers- 32nd & Shea
- Rocket Burger & Subs
- Burgers & Brews
- Rehab Burger Therapy
- Ingo's Tasty Food
- Jackalope Gastropub
- Hatch-it Green Chile Burgers & Tacos
Click here to see the full list of restaurants.