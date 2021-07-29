This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Memphis

Chicken wings are the ultimate party food. Whether you're hosting a party or enjoying a night out at your favorite sports bar or restaurant, it's hard to find a more popular snack choice. Since there are plenty of great spots around Memphis with good chicken wings, Yelp has narrowed down the search to help you discover the best restaurants around the city for wings.

So which Memphis restaurant has the highest-rated wings?

Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken

According to Yelp, this neighborhood favorite serves up the best wings in all of Memphis, and with 4.5 stars and over 2,600 reviews, it seems to be a hit. If you're craving some good southern food and some great fried chicken, Gus's is the place to be. Order some wings and various sides, like baked beans, coleslaw and mac & cheese, and dig in.

Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken is located at 310 S. Front Street. For more information, visit their website here.

Here are the Top 10 highest-rated restaurants in Memphis that serve the best chicken wings in the city: