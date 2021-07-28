This Restaurant Has The Highest-Rated Burgers In Memphis

Who doesn't enjoy a good burger? Whether you want a loaded hamburger, complete with towering toppings and extra bacon, or you're looking for a hearty veggie option that doesn't sacrifice on flavor, there are plenty of amazing restaurants in Memphis to find your perfect match.

To help narrow down your search, Yelp has a list of the best places around the city to get the classic meal.

So which Memphis restaurant has the highest-rated burgers?

Memphis Mojo Cafe

According to Yelp, this burger joint serves up the best burgers in all of Memphis. With 4.5 stars and over 400 reviews, customers seem to really enjoy this restaurant. Among their specialties are the traditional Mojo Burger, the BBQ-inspired Bluff City Burger, and the Veggie Burger with sun-dried tomato aioli. They also have sliders for a smaller-scale bite with full flavor.

Memphis Mojo Cafe is located at 7124 US-64 Suite 101 in Bartlett. For more information, visit their website here.