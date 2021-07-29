This Virginia Restaurant Has The Best Burger In The Whole State

The best burger in Virginia can be found in Roanoke, according to a recent list by Food & Wine.

The magazine included Texas Tavern on its list of "the best burger in every state" published this week.

Texas Tavern is located on West Church Avenue in Roanoke and specializes not only in burgers, but also "hots" (hot dogs) and its famous Texas chili.

The restaurant has previously been mentioned in numerous outlets both locally and nationally, including The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Hamburger America by George Motz and Car & Driver Magazine, according to its website,

Here's what Food & Wine said about Texas Tavern:

"'Yes, Ladies Enjoy Eating Here,' announces the sign on the door at the 91-year-old Texas Tavern in Roanoke, only recently celebrating the full reopening of its ten counter stools, after 14-plus months of struggling by with takeout-only. For nervous lifelong customers of the 24/7 diner, it was quite the homecoming, everyone piling in for chile (not a typo) dogs and Cheesy Westerns, the latter quite easily the city's most iconic $3 meal—a cheeseburger with a fried egg, pickles, and sweet relish, plus onions if you want. Founded in 1930 by Nick Bullington, the restaurant is currently owned by great-grandson Matt."