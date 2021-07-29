Washington Man Shoots At Fridge After Soda Can Explodes Inside It

Police said they arrested a Washington man after he shot at his refrigerator over an exploding soda can, KOMO reported Wednesday (July 28).

Officers responded to a house in the 700 block of South Naches Avenue in Yakima last Saturday (July 24) after receiving reports of a shooting. They reportedly arrived to find a man outside the home "yelling incoherently" with a gun lying in the middle of the road.

Authorities took the man into custody and learned about what happened from witnesses.

They told police the man was putting soda cans in the fridge when one suddenly exploded, prompting him to pull out a pistol. He fired a round into the bottom of the fridge, witnesses added. The man claimed the people who live in the basement wanted to kill him, so when he heard the gunshot, he fired back in self-defense.

Police then explained to the man the sound of the soda can popping was what he actually heard.

"Investigators also say there is no one that lives in the basement below the man, and that, in fact, there is no basement at all," reporters learned. The man also admitted that he found the gun two weeks prior to the incident.

He was arrested and booked for investigation of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and discharge of a firearm.