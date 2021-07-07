Feedback

Neighbors Beat Up, Hog-Tie Shooting Suspect At Portland Apartments: Report

By Zuri Anderson

July 7, 2021

Luke Stolarzyk is facing multiple charges after police said he fired dozens of rounds into neighboring apartments on June 29, 2021.
Photo: Multnomah County Sheriff's Office

Neighbors took matters into their own hands after a man allegedly fired nearly 30 rounds into a Portland apartment building late last month, according to documents obtained by KATU.

The shooting happened on the morning of June 29 at the Stephens Creek Crossing Apartments. According to a probable cause document, the alleged shooter got into an argument with neighbors over noise at the complex. Witnesses also claim the man was carrying a handgun at the time.

Court documents identified the suspect as Luke Stolarzyk, who allegedly went to his apartment, grabbed an AR-15 rifle, and started firing indiscriminately into neighboring units.

A resident was able to sneak up behind Stolarzyk and strike him with a stick, according to Portland Police. That's when another resident managed to take the gun away from Stolarzyk and knock him out, an affidavit reads. Officers said they found the suspect hog-tied and "beaten up" when they arrived.

No one was hurt in the incident, authorities added.

Stolarzyk, after being treated for his injuries at a hospital, was booked into Multnomah County Jail on Monday (July 5). He faces charges of second-degree attempted murder, four counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of attempted assault, and ten counts of reckless endangering.

Other incidents of bystanders taking action have been reported across the U.S., such as some passengers taking down a man on a flight diverted to Oklahoma City, or a man helping police stop a suspect at a Chick-fil-A in Texas.

Chat About Neighbors Beat Up, Hog-Tie Shooting Suspect At Portland Apartments: Report

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.