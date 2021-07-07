Neighbors Beat Up, Hog-Tie Shooting Suspect At Portland Apartments: Report

Neighbors took matters into their own hands after a man allegedly fired nearly 30 rounds into a Portland apartment building late last month, according to documents obtained by KATU.

The shooting happened on the morning of June 29 at the Stephens Creek Crossing Apartments. According to a probable cause document, the alleged shooter got into an argument with neighbors over noise at the complex. Witnesses also claim the man was carrying a handgun at the time.

Court documents identified the suspect as Luke Stolarzyk, who allegedly went to his apartment, grabbed an AR-15 rifle, and started firing indiscriminately into neighboring units.

A resident was able to sneak up behind Stolarzyk and strike him with a stick, according to Portland Police. That's when another resident managed to take the gun away from Stolarzyk and knock him out, an affidavit reads. Officers said they found the suspect hog-tied and "beaten up" when they arrived.

No one was hurt in the incident, authorities added.

Stolarzyk, after being treated for his injuries at a hospital, was booked into Multnomah County Jail on Monday (July 5). He faces charges of second-degree attempted murder, four counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of attempted assault, and ten counts of reckless endangering.

Other incidents of bystanders taking action have been reported across the U.S., such as some passengers taking down a man on a flight diverted to Oklahoma City, or a man helping police stop a suspect at a Chick-fil-A in Texas.