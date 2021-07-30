Michigan Man Wins $300,000 Off A $5 Lottery Scratch-Off Game

By Hannah DeRuyter

July 30, 2021

A Michigan man is the lucky recipient of a winning $300,000 scratch-off lottery ticket.

A news release from the Michigan Lottery said the 58-year-old man who decided to remain anonymous bought his winning $5 Wild Time Deluxe ticket at CB Discount on Broadway Street in Bay City.

"I purchased some tickets and had my wife scratch them off," said the player. "When she scratched the $300,000 amount, she didn't believe it was true, so she had me look the ticket over to be sure. We started jumping up and down we were so excited. It was a great feeling."

The man told the Michigan Lottery that he plans to use the money to pay his bills and invest the rest.

If interested in participating in other Michigan Lotteries, the next Michigan Powerball drawing is estimated to be worth $199 million. The numbers will be pulled on Saturday, July 31, at 9:59 p.m.

The Mega Millions drawing is also this week. It has an estimated jackpot of $166 million.

For more information on the Michigan Lottery, you can check out the official Michigan Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.