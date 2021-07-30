Michigan Man Wins $300,000 Off A $5 Lottery Scratch-Off Game

A Michigan man is the lucky recipient of a winning $300,000 scratch-off lottery ticket.

A news release from the Michigan Lottery said the 58-year-old man who decided to remain anonymous bought his winning $5 Wild Time Deluxe ticket at CB Discount on Broadway Street in Bay City.

"I purchased some tickets and had my wife scratch them off," said the player. "When she scratched the $300,000 amount, she didn't believe it was true, so she had me look the ticket over to be sure. We started jumping up and down we were so excited. It was a great feeling."

The man told the Michigan Lottery that he plans to use the money to pay his bills and invest the rest.

