Michigan Woman 'Hollers' After Winning $4 Million On Scratch-Off Ticket

By Hannah DeRuyter

July 19, 2021

A Saginaw County woman is $4 million richer after playing the Michigan Lottery's $200,000 Riches instant game.

“I purchased my ticket, scratched the barcode, and scanned it. A message came up to file a claim, so I scanned it a second and third time and got the same message,” said the lucky winner.

The player, who chose to stay anonymous, purchased her winning ticket at Singh's Market in Saginaw, WNEM 5 reported.

"I went out to my car and began scratching the ticket. I revealed the 'C-A-S-H' symbol and knew I won big. I slowly scratched the amount and when I revealed the '4’'and then 'M,' I couldn't help but holler," she told WNEM 5.

Instead of annuity payments, she decided to collect the money in a one-time lump-sum payment of about $2.5 million. She plans to buy a home and then invest the remainder of her winnings.

If interested in participating in other Michigan Lotteries, the next Michigan Powerball drawing is estimated to be worth $1.61 million. The numbers will be pulled on Wednesday, July 21, at 7:59 p.m.

The Mega Millions drawing is also this week. It has an estimated jackpot of $128 million and will be held Tuesday, July 20, at 8 p.m.

For more information on the Michigan Lottery, you can check out the official Michigan Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.