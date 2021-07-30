Missouri Lottery Looking For Winning Ticket Holder of $1,000 A-Day-For-Life

By Hannah DeRuyter

July 30, 2021

Retro Lottery Drawing Host
Photo: Getty Images

One lucky person is holding the winning ticket to receive $1,000 a-day-for-life.

According to a news release, the Missouri Lottery is looking for the winner of the Cash4Life ticket that matched all five white-ball numbers and the Cash Ball number in Wednesday night's (July 28) drawing.

The five white-ball numbers were 8, 11, 12, 13, and 23 and the Cash Ball number was 1.

"We began selling Cash4Life tickets just a few months ago, so we are thrilled to already have our first $1,000-a-day-for-life top-prize winner in the game," said May Scheve Reardon, executive director for the Missouri Lottery.

Lottery players can check their tickets by scanning them on the Lottery's mobile app or on Check-A-Ticket machines in retail stores.

If interested in participating in other Missouri Lotteries, the next Missouri Powerball drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $199 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $166 million, and the next Lotto drawing has an estimated jackpot of $5 million.

For more information on the Missouri Lottery, you can check out the official Missouri Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.

