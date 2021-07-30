Mom Calls Her Own Baby Ugly, Gets Slammed By A Karen

Millions of babies are born every year, and not all of them can be adorable, many might have a face that only a mother could love, and some don't even have that. Well one mom named Emily joked about how her son had been one such "ugly" baby, but he grew into his face and has gotten cuter with each year. Even though she was just kidding around and in a way complimenting her son, it still brought out a Karen who slammed her.

On Facebook, Emily posted photos of her now three-year-old as a baby and captioned it:

"Not a normal post for here but thought I'd give you a laugh. Looking through old photos of my now three-year-old...

Anyone see that TikTok trend of 'How did this turn into this?'

Jesus Christ my kid was ugly 😂😂 Luckily he's grown into his face and as he gets older, he gets cuter 😂🤣😭

Anyone else?👀😂😂"