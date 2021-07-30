Texas BMX Champ Recovering After Horrific Crash At Tokyo Olympics

The reigning gold medal BMX racing champion is on the mend after a terrible crash at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Connor Fields, of Plano, Texas, clipped a competitor's bike with his front wheel, which caused him to lose his balance and crash during the first turn in a semifinal run, according to Sports Illustrated. He collided with two other racers and was unable to get back up by himself.

Fields previously won gold in men's BMX at the 2016 Rio Olympics for Team USA and was considered the favorite in Tokyo.

Unfortunately, the 28-year-old was not able to compete in the final because he was hospitalized shortly after the crash.