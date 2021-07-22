Nick Jonas Opens Up About BMX Bike Accident During 'Olympic Dreams' Special

Nick Jonas took “a little spill” that resulted in a fractured rib and other injuries while riding a BMX bike.

It was all part of the “Olympic Dreams Featuring the Jonas Brothers” special that aired on NBC on Wednesday night (July 21). Jonas got hurt during the pre-taped event, in which he competes in Olympic sports against his brothers and bandmates, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas.

While competing in BMX biking, Jonas took a “spill.” He explained in an interview wish Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier that he fractured his rib, among “some other bumps and bruises.” Jonas acknowledged that he’s “feeling lucky,” however, because his injuries could have been much worse.