Texas Steakhouse Lets Diners Get In Touch With Their Wild Side

By Anna Gallegos

July 30, 2021

A steakhouse near Dallas serves up a five-course meal that comes with an adorable date.

“This encounter is like no other, I can promise you that,” Kristen Navarro told WFAA.

Navarro owns the Oak Meadow Ranch and Whitehorse Steakhouse in Valley View with her husband Eduardo, who's also the chef.

Plenty of Texas steakhouses are located on ranches, but what sets Oak Meadow apart are its full time residents. Sloths, lemurs, kangaroos, and around 60 other animals call the ranch home.

After dinner, the ranch lets its diners hang out with the animals. The animals are kept outside the dining room so you don't have to worry about a llama trying to steal your salad.

The lemurs will happily climb all over you or you can get a post-dinner hug with the sloth Mr. Winston.

Dinner isn't required to visit the animals. Oak Meadow does offer day visits, has cabins you can spend the night in, and there's even a wedding chapel for couples who truly want to embrace their wild side.

Guests will leave the ranch with a full stomach and plenty of adorable photos.

“Sometimes it’s even healing for people,” Navarro said. “It truly is.”

