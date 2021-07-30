Texas Steakhouse Lets Diners Get In Touch With Their Wild Side

A steakhouse near Dallas serves up a five-course meal that comes with an adorable date.

“This encounter is like no other, I can promise you that,” Kristen Navarro told WFAA.

Navarro owns the Oak Meadow Ranch and Whitehorse Steakhouse in Valley View with her husband Eduardo, who's also the chef.

Plenty of Texas steakhouses are located on ranches, but what sets Oak Meadow apart are its full time residents. Sloths, lemurs, kangaroos, and around 60 other animals call the ranch home.

After dinner, the ranch lets its diners hang out with the animals. The animals are kept outside the dining room so you don't have to worry about a llama trying to steal your salad.