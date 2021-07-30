'The Crown' Reveals Imelda Staunton As Queen Elizabeth II

Following her casting last year, Staunton opened up about playing Queen Elizabeth, as well as following in the footsteps of Foy and Coleman. "I think my sort of extra challenge as if I needed it, is that I'm now doing the Queen that we're a little more familiar with," she said on BBC's Woman's Hour. "With Claire Foy, it was almost history and now I'm playing one that people could say 'she doesn't do that,' 'she's not like that,' and that's my personal bête noire."

The Crown was initially set to end after the fifth season, however, creator Peter Morgan has extended the series to six seasons. "As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should...do six seasons," Morgan said. "To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail."

It was previously reported that filming for the fifth season of The Crown would begin this month, so, it seems those rumors have proved true. We'll just have to wait and see when the next season will be ready to stream on Netflix.