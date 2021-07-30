'The Crown' Reveals Imelda Staunton As Queen Elizabeth II

By Emily Lee

July 30, 2021

Imelda Staunton during the red carpet for the movie "Downton
Photo: Getty Images

It's been almost a year since new episodes of The Crown debuted on Netflix. As fans eagerly await the upcoming fifth season, Netflix teased Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II.

Stanton is taking over the starring role from Olivia Colman. Before Colman wore the crown in seasons three and four, Claire Foy brought the long-reigning monarch to life in its first two seasons.

"An early glimpse of our new Queen Elizabeth II, Imelda Staunton," Netflix wrote on Twitter alongside the first look.

Following her casting last year, Staunton opened up about playing Queen Elizabeth, as well as following in the footsteps of Foy and Coleman. "I think my sort of extra challenge as if I needed it, is that I'm now doing the Queen that we're a little more familiar with," she said on BBC's Woman's Hour. "With Claire Foy, it was almost history and now I'm playing one that people could say 'she doesn't do that,' 'she's not like that,' and that's my personal bête noire."

The Crown was initially set to end after the fifth season, however, creator Peter Morgan has extended the series to six seasons. "As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should...do six seasons," Morgan said. "To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail."

It was previously reported that filming for the fifth season of The Crown would begin this month, so, it seems those rumors have proved true. We'll just have to wait and see when the next season will be ready to stream on Netflix.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About 'The Crown' Reveals Imelda Staunton As Queen Elizabeth II

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.