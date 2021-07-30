These Are 5 Of The Most Fun Things To Do In Nebraska
By Kelly Fisher
July 30, 2021
Whether you’re a resident or a visitor, there’s tons of stuff to do in the Cornhusker State.
When there’s so much to do, recommendations go far. That’s why people have taken to TripAdvisor to rate their experiences at the many attractions in Illinois.
These are five of the best things to do:
Henry Doorly Zoo
Here’s what TripAdvisor has to say about it:
“This world-class zoo is famous for its involvement with breeding endangered species from around the world.”
Find more info here.
Sunken Gardens
Visitors raved on TripAdvisor about the “pristine and colorful paradise,” complete with koi ponds that “look like Monet sat right there for inspiration of the water lilies.”
Find more info here.
Toadstool Geologic Park
TripAdvisor users rated the attraction highly as a “great, safe place to hike, even for a solo explorer!”
“You can either go up on the rock formations, or there is a 3 mile trail to the Hudson Meng Bison Trail,” another explained.
Find more about this “isolated gem” here.
Museum of American Speed
Deemed the No. 1 thing to do in Lincoln, TripAdvisor recommends carving out two to three hours to spend at the Museum of American Speed.
Find more info here.
Old Market
Here’s what TripAdvisor has to say about it:
“Omaha preserves its historic place in time in this historic section of town where visitors can stroll along the cobbled streets and explore the many preserved buildings.”
Find more info here.
Looking for more?
See more TripAdvisor ratings here.