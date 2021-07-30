These Are 5 Of The Most Fun Things To Do In Nebraska

By Kelly Fisher

July 30, 2021

Desert Dome Opens at Henry Doorly Zoo
Photo: Getty Images

Whether you’re a resident or a visitor, there’s tons of stuff to do in the Cornhusker State.

When there’s so much to do, recommendations go far. That’s why people have taken to TripAdvisor to rate their experiences at the many attractions in Illinois.

These are five of the best things to do:

Henry Doorly Zoo

Here’s what TripAdvisor has to say about it:

“This world-class zoo is famous for its involvement with breeding endangered species from around the world.”

Find more info here.

Sunken Gardens

Visitors raved on TripAdvisor about the “pristine and colorful paradise,” complete with koi ponds that “look like Monet sat right there for inspiration of the water lilies.”

Find more info here.

Toadstool Geologic Park

TripAdvisor users rated the attraction highly as a “great, safe place to hike, even for a solo explorer!”

“You can either go up on the rock formations, or there is a 3 mile trail to the Hudson Meng Bison Trail,” another explained.

Find more about this “isolated gem” here.

Nebraska, Crawford, Toadstool Geologic Park, Pioneer Sod House, Interior
Photo: Getty Images

Museum of American Speed

Deemed the No. 1 thing to do in Lincoln, TripAdvisor recommends carving out two to three hours to spend at the Museum of American Speed.

Find more info here.

Old Market

Here’s what TripAdvisor has to say about it:

“Omaha preserves its historic place in time in this historic section of town where visitors can stroll along the cobbled streets and explore the many preserved buildings.”

Find more info here.

Looking for more?

See more TripAdvisor ratings here.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About These Are 5 Of The Most Fun Things To Do In Nebraska

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.