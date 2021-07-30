This Illinois City Has The Highest Rate Of Inflation In 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has lifted tons of hoops to jump through, and even as Americans begin to experience some normalcy in their day-to-day lives, experts worry about the economy.

That’s because of “the unusual conditions of the COVID-19 economy and large amounts of government stimulus.” Specifically, the “new economic challenge” that officials are bracing for is inflation.

Commodity.com mapped out the U.S. cities with the highest rates of inflation in 2021, publishing its findings on Friday (July 30).

According to Commodity.com:

“One of the primary measures used to track inflation is the Consumer Price Index, which is based on prices for food, clothing, shelter, fuels, transportation fares, service fees, and sales taxes. The index measures price changes as a percentage from a predetermined reference date to recognize periods of inflation and deflation.”

CPI date from 2021 shows “a steep upward trend in prices,” suggesting inflation is coming.

So, which Illinois cities are experiencing the highest rates of inflation this year?

Coming in at No. 13 on a list of 15 largest metros is Chicago.

Commodity.com reports that the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin area saw an increase of 4.7% on all items. The report breaks down the increase in food and beverage, housing, apparel, transportation and energy.

