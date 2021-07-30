This Is Tucson's Best Cheesecake

Friday (July 30th) is National Cheesecake Day, so today is the day to celebrate with a big slice of the delicious dessert at a local bakery.

Yelp has a list of the best cheesecake in town, based on on reviews and ratings.

According to Yelp, the best place in Tucson for getting some cheesecake is Roma Imports. This place is so great that it boasts a 4.5 star rating. Check out Roma Imports at 627 S Vine Avenue in Tucson. The shop is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

One Yelp user wrote a review about the restaurant, stating:

"Such a hidden gem in Tucson! Me and my friend came to Tucson to visit UofA and found this little spot and fell in love! Will definitely be coming back during our next trip."

According to Yelp, here are the top ten places in Tucson to get cheesecake:

Roma Imports HeeMee Coffee + Bakery The Screamery HandCrafted Ice Cream Screamery Ice Cream Pin-Up Pastries Donut Bar Tucson Beyond Bread Nadines Baker Village Bakehouse The Korean Rose

