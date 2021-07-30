This Is Tucson's Best Cheesecake

By Ginny Reese

July 30, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Friday (July 30th) is National Cheesecake Day, so today is the day to celebrate with a big slice of the delicious dessert at a local bakery.

Yelp has a list of the best cheesecake in town, based on on reviews and ratings.

According to Yelp, the best place in Tucson for getting some cheesecake is Roma Imports. This place is so great that it boasts a 4.5 star rating. Check out Roma Imports at 627 S Vine Avenue in Tucson. The shop is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

One Yelp user wrote a review about the restaurant, stating:

"Such a hidden gem in Tucson! Me and my friend came to Tucson to visit UofA and found this little spot and fell in love! Will definitely be coming back during our next trip."

According to Yelp, here are the top ten places in Tucson to get cheesecake:

  1. Roma Imports
  2. HeeMee Coffee + Bakery
  3. The Screamery HandCrafted Ice Cream
  4. Screamery Ice Cream
  5. Pin-Up Pastries
  6. Donut Bar Tucson
  7. Beyond Bread
  8. Nadines Baker
  9. Village Bakehouse
  10. The Korean Rose

Click here to see the full list of restaurants.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About This Is Tucson's Best Cheesecake

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.