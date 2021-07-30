This Norfolk Restaurant Has The Best Wings In Virginia

A Norfolk restaurant has been named as the best place to find chicken wings in Virginia.

My Mama's Kitchen was included among Esquire's list of 'The Best Wing Spot In Every State,' which was published earlier this month.

Yelpers agree: The wings at this spot arethewings you should be eating if you're in the area. Esquire's Sam Guiterrez wrote of the restaurant. "Order the General Tso's variety — you won't be disappointed."

Mama's kitchen specializes in several different entrees including wings, specialty hot dogs, items of the smoker, sandwiches, platters, breakfast and dessert, all by the creed, "real food, real good," according to its website.