This Norfolk Restaurant Has The Best Wings In Virginia
By Jason Hall
July 30, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
A Norfolk restaurant has been named as the best place to find chicken wings in Virginia.
My Mama's Kitchen was included among Esquire's list of 'The Best Wing Spot In Every State,' which was published earlier this month.
Yelpers agree: The wings at this spot arethewings you should be eating if you're in the area. Esquire's Sam Guiterrez wrote of the restaurant. "Order the General Tso's variety — you won't be disappointed."
Mama's kitchen specializes in several different entrees including wings, specialty hot dogs, items of the smoker, sandwiches, platters, breakfast and dessert, all by the creed, "real food, real good," according to its website.
Posted by My Mama's Kitchen on Thursday, July 29, 2021
Here is Esquire's full list of the best chicken wings in each state:
- Alaska- Moose's Tooth, Anchorage
- Alabama- Saw's Soul Kitchen, Birmingham
- Arkansas- Flying Saucer, Little Rock
- Arizona- Casanova Brothers, Gilbert
- California- Big Al's Pizzeria, Maywood
- Colorado- Grillin' Wings & Things, Lone Tree
- Connecticut- Dew Drop Inn, Derby
- District of Columbia- KoChix, Washington, D.C.
- Delaware- Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza, Pike Creek
- Florida- Tikanis, St. Petersburg
- Georgia- Treylor Park, Savannah
- Hawaii- Jawaiian Ire Jerk Restaurant, Honolulu
- Iowa- The Salty Dog Bar & Grill, Council Bluffs
- Idaho- Bittercreek Alehouse, Boise
- Illinois- Del Seoul, Chicago
- Indiana- Chatham Tap Restaurant & Pub, Indianapolis
- Kansas- El Pollo Rey, Kansas City
- Kentucky- Mark's Feed Store, Louisville
- Louisiana- Blue Oak BBQ, New Orleans
- Massachusetts- B.T.'s Smokehouse, Sturbridge
- Maryland- Full On Craft Eats & Drinks, Rockville
- Maine- The Honey Paw, Portland
- Michigan- Detroit Wing Company, Eastpointe
- Minnesota- Doolittles Woodfire Grill, Eagan
- Missouri- Bogart's Smokehouse, St. Louis
- Mississippi- The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen, Jackson
- Montana- Desperado Sports Tavern, Missoula
- North Carolina- The Kill Devil Grill, Kill Devil Hills
- North Dakota- Parrot's Cay Tavern, Grand Forks
- Nebraska- Oscar's, Omaha
- New Hampshire- Wing-Itz, Portsmouth
- New Jersey- Peck Peck Korean Style Chicken, Teaneck
- New Mexico- Forghedaboudit Pizza, Deming
- Nevada- Lucky Beaver Bar & Burger, Stateline
- New York- Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Harlem
- Midwest BBQ & Creamery, Camp Dennison
- Oklahoma- Whiskey Cake, Oklahoma City
- Oregon- Mama Chow's Kitchen, Portland
- Pennsylvania- Big Shot Bob's House of Wings, Pittsburgh
- Rhode Island- Boneheads Wings Bar, West Warwick
- South Carolina- Local Cue, Greenville
- South Dakota- The Ram & O'Hare's, Brookings
- Tennessee- Thunderbird, Nashville
- Texas- Wayne's Wings, San Antonio
- Utah- Bumblebee's BBQ & Grill, Midvale
- Virginia- My Mama's Kitchen, Norfolk
- Vermont- Long Trail Brewing Company, Bridgewater
- Washington- No Bones Beach Club, Seattle
- Wisconsin- Chicken Lips, Sun Prairie
- Wyoming- The Bird, Jackson
- West Virginia- Pies & Pints, Charleston