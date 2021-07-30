WATCH: The Rock Shares Heartwarming Bret Hart Story With Emily Blunt

Count Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson among those who consider WWE Hall of Famer Bret 'Hitman' Hart to be "the best there is, the best there was and the best there ever will be."

During an interview with Screen Rant alongside co-star Emily Blunt promoting their new film, Jungle Cruise, Johnson noticed host Joseph Deckelmeier was wearing a Bret Hart t-shirt and proceeded to explain to Blunt why he had such an affection for 'The Hitman.'

“One thing before we leave, and you’ll appreciate this,” Johnson said as he turned toward Blunt. “The T-shirt he’s wearing, is [of] a guy who didn’t have to be, but he was so good to me when I was a rookie professional wrestler, and his name was Bret 'The Hitman' Hart.

“He comes from a very famous wrestling family. But at that time, he was World Champion and there were a lot of guys in that world at that time, in ’96, that didn’t necessarily embrace me.”