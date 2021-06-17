Top WWE Star Addresses Rumors Of Future Matches Against The Rock, John Cena

Reigns has served as WWE's franchise player, a role previously held by Cena for nearly two decades before transitioning to acting. The former Georgia Tech football standout has closed out WrestleMania during five of the last seven years, which included retaining the Universal title by defeating Daniel Bryan and Edge in April.

Reigns spent the majority of his run as a top WWE star playing a protagonist role, but has emerged as SmackDown's top villain since returning to action in August 2020.

Many have speculated that Reigns' dominant run will ultimately build toward a main event WrestleMania match against his real life cousin, Johnson, who he also appeared alongside in the movie Hobbs & Shaw.

Additionally, Spectrum Sports' Jon Alba confirmed previous reports earlier this month that Cena is expected to be Reigns' opponent in the main event of the SummerSlam pay-per-view event on August 21.

WrestleVotes initially reported WWE was working toward a Cena-Reigns match headlining the event if possible.

Alba reports Cena's acting schedule will be cleared in the beginning of July, which will coincide with WWE's return to a live event touring schedule, as well as a potential buildup to the SummerSlam match, though Cena has yet to confirm his participation.