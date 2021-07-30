Yankees Spurn Red Sox, Pull Off Blockbuster Trade Deadline Move

By Jason Hall

July 30, 2021

Cincinnati Reds v Chicago Cubs
Photo: Getty Images

The New York Yankees added a big bat to their lineup at the expense of their biggest rival.

ESPN reports the Yankees acquired Chicago Cubs All-Star first baseman Anthony Rizzo in exchange for right-handed pitcher Alexander Vizcaino and outfielder Kevin Alcantara, both minor league prospects, on Thursday (July 29) afternoon.

The move came after days of reports indicating that Rizzo was likely headed to the Boston Red Sox, which included MLB Network's Jon Morosi reporting the Red Sox and Cubs had "discussed an Anthony Rizzo trade as recently as the last 24 hours" within hours of the Yankees' trade being announced.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Jeff Passan also reported the Red Sox had discussed a trade involving Rizzo with the Cubs.

"The Cubs have at least had preliminary conversations with Boston about a deal for Rizzo, according to sources, as Boston has the worst first-base production of any team in baseball this season," Passan wrote via ESPN+ (subscription needed).

Rizzo, a three-time All-Star, was an integral part of the Cubs ending their 108-year World Series drought in 2016, but was among several big names reported to be on the trading block given the franchise's plan to rebuild its roster.

On Thursday, Rizzo thanked the Chicago fans, while expressing his excitement in joining the Yankees, given his wife Emily's ties to the northeast.

“All good things come to an end,” Rizzo said to reporters in Chicago via NJ.com. “To be able to go to another historic franchise like the Yankees, it’s unbelievable. Getting all the calls and texts, how excited they are, how excited I am. My family is all from New Jersey and New York. Emily’s family is up in Connecticut. It’s going to be a really special opportunity for me these next three months. I’m just going to enjoy it all.”

Rizzo is currently hitting for a .248 batting average with 14 home runs and 40 RBI in 376 plate appearances during the 2021 season.

The Yankees also acquired slugger Joey Gallo on Wednesday (July 28), with both moves aiming to boost their lineup.

New York is currently 8.5 games behind Boston for first place in the AL East Division standings.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Yankees Spurn Red Sox, Pull Off Blockbuster Trade Deadline Move

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.