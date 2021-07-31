Drake Confirms 'Certified Lover Boy' Is Finished, Teases Release Date

By Peyton Blakemore

July 31, 2021

Certified Lover Boy is officially "on the way!"

On Friday (July 30), Drake confirmed that his long-awaited sixth studio album is finally finished and will be released soon.

"Album's cooked," he said during a radio interview. "Looking forward to delivering it to you. I hope everybody in the world is blessed. I hope everybody has their drinks, everyone's locked in. Good vibes and good energy for this weekend."

The Canadian rapper added, "And for the rest of you heathens, I wanna tell you, 'cause I know you're listening, 'cause you're always free. Don't trouble people's kids, don't bother people's soul. Know what I'm sayin'? OVO, we aim for that head. We don't aim to please. You see it. Certified Lover Boy on the way. And that's for anyone in the way."

It was that last line —"And that's for anyone in the way" — that led fans to believe Drake plans to drop his album on August 6, which is also the release date for Kanye West's delayed album, Donda.

As fans know, Ye's LP was set to arrive last Friday (July 23). However, Kanye unexpectedly pushed the project back by two weeks.

“word around town is KANYE AND DRAKE might drop on the same date,” one fan tweeted. Another fan additionally noted that Nas is scheduled to drop an album on August 6 as well. “damn man nas is dropping next week, kanye said he would drop next week (even tho he wont), and there is rumors that drake will drop next week imagine if we got nas, drake, and kanye all in the same night…”

Certified Lover Boy was originally set to drop in January but was pushed back after Drake had knee surgery following an injury.

"I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery. I’m blessed to be back on my feet and feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January," he previously told fans.

Drake

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Drake Confirms 'Certified Lover Boy' Is Finished, Teases Release Date

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.