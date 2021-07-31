Drake Confirms 'Certified Lover Boy' Is Finished, Teases Release Date

Certified Lover Boy is officially "on the way!"

On Friday (July 30), Drake confirmed that his long-awaited sixth studio album is finally finished and will be released soon.

"Album's cooked," he said during a radio interview. "Looking forward to delivering it to you. I hope everybody in the world is blessed. I hope everybody has their drinks, everyone's locked in. Good vibes and good energy for this weekend."

The Canadian rapper added, "And for the rest of you heathens, I wanna tell you, 'cause I know you're listening, 'cause you're always free. Don't trouble people's kids, don't bother people's soul. Know what I'm sayin'? OVO, we aim for that head. We don't aim to please. You see it. Certified Lover Boy on the way. And that's for anyone in the way."

It was that last line —"And that's for anyone in the way" — that led fans to believe Drake plans to drop his album on August 6, which is also the release date for Kanye West's delayed album, Donda.