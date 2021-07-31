Drake Confirms 'Certified Lover Boy' Is Finished, Teases Release Date
By Peyton Blakemore
July 31, 2021
Certified Lover Boy is officially "on the way!"
On Friday (July 30), Drake confirmed that his long-awaited sixth studio album is finally finished and will be released soon.
"Album's cooked," he said during a radio interview. "Looking forward to delivering it to you. I hope everybody in the world is blessed. I hope everybody has their drinks, everyone's locked in. Good vibes and good energy for this weekend."
The Canadian rapper added, "And for the rest of you heathens, I wanna tell you, 'cause I know you're listening, 'cause you're always free. Don't trouble people's kids, don't bother people's soul. Know what I'm sayin'? OVO, we aim for that head. We don't aim to please. You see it. Certified Lover Boy on the way. And that's for anyone in the way."
It was that last line —"And that's for anyone in the way" — that led fans to believe Drake plans to drop his album on August 6, which is also the release date for Kanye West's delayed album, Donda.
As fans know, Ye's LP was set to arrive last Friday (July 23). However, Kanye unexpectedly pushed the project back by two weeks.
“word around town is KANYE AND DRAKE might drop on the same date,” one fan tweeted. Another fan additionally noted that Nas is scheduled to drop an album on August 6 as well. “damn man nas is dropping next week, kanye said he would drop next week (even tho he wont), and there is rumors that drake will drop next week imagine if we got nas, drake, and kanye all in the same night…”
Certified Lover Boy was originally set to drop in January but was pushed back after Drake had knee surgery following an injury.
"I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery. I’m blessed to be back on my feet and feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January," he previously told fans.