Drake Is Dropping His Own 'Certified Lover Boy' Nike Air Force 1s

By James Dinh

July 21, 2021

Drake has teamed up with Nike for a new Certified Lover Boy collaboration.

Photos of the rapper's very own Air Force 1s took to social media on Tuesday (July 20), courtesy @ovrnundr.io and @levibentlee, depicting Drizzy’s all-white leather kicks with small hearts towards the front of the shoe instead of the customary stars. There's also a customized message on the lateral heel instead of the "Air" branding. "Love you forever," the cursive text reads at the bottom of the shoe. The collaboration with Nike follows the rapper's Certified Lover Boy apparel collection with Chrome Hearts.

No word on when the Nike team-up will drop, but it might coincide with the release of the upcoming studio album, which was in the mixing phase as of last week. Certified Lover Boy was originally set to drop in January, but was pushed back after Champagne Papi suffered an accident and had to have knee surgery. "I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery. I’m blessed to be back on my feet and feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January," he previously told fans. The set is currently slated to arrive before the end of summer.

During an Instagram Live session with his father, Dennis Graham, Drake responded to one comment from a fan about his upcoming LP. In the message, the user sent love to the rapper’s fourth studio album, Views, and the superstar thought his 2016 effort was comparable to his upcoming collection. "They hated on Views just like they will [Certified Lover Boy], but it’s music to evolve to," he declared.

