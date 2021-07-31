WATCH: Anthony Rizzo Honors Chicago, Hits Massive Home Run In Yankees Debut

It didn't take long for Anthony Rizzo to make an impact for the New York Yankees.

Hours after being acquired in a blockbuster trade deadline deal, the former Chicago Cubs star made his debut for the Yankees in Friday night's game against the Miami Marlins.

Rizzo, a South Florida native, went 2-3 with a walk and two runs scored, including a 449-foot home run to put the Yankees ahead, 1-0, in the sixth inning of an eventual 3-1 victory.

“It was amazing,” Rizzo said after the game via MLB.com. “Coming in, getting the first at-bat out of the way … and kind of getting those jitters out of the way.”