10 Shot In NYC, 2 Suspects Fled On Mopeds: Police

Two men are wanted in a New York City shooting after fleeing the scene on mopeds late Saturday (July 31) night.

ABC News reports the two men walked up to a crowd outside a Queens barbershop and opened fire, leaving 10 people wounded, New York Police Department Chief of Detectives James Essig confirmed Sunday (August 1) morning.

The shooting took place in the Corona neighborhood just prior to 11:00 p.m. Eight men and two women -- ranging in ages from 19 to 72 -- were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after the incident, among them an individual who suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach, Essig confirmed to ABC News.

The two suspects arrived at the scene on foot, but jumped on the backs of two mopeds being driven by two other men, with all four wearing hooded sweatshirts at the time of the shooting.

Three of the shooting victims are reported to be known members of the Trinitarios -- a Dominican street gang -- and believed to have been targeted by the shooters.

The incident occurred as a party was in progress several doors down from the barbershop, according to Essig.

"This was a brazen, coordinated attack, for lack of a better word," Essig said. “This is unacceptable, and it has to stop.”

NYPD confirmed no individuals have been taken into custody as of Sunday morning and the department plans to release still photos and surveillance video from the scene.