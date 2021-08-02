Check Your Tickets: Winning $18M Lotto 47 Ticket Unclaimed In Michigan

By Hannah DeRuyter

August 2, 2021

One Michigan Lottery player just won big in Saturday's (July 31) Lotto 47 drawing.

According to the official Michigan Lottery website, the player won the game's $18.41 million jackpot. The ticket matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers, which were 03, 05, 10, 20, 28, and 31.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Family E-Z Mart in Prudenville.

The lucky player can decide between a one-time lump-sum payment of about $11.7 million or 30 annuity payments of about $614,000 each.

To claim the prize money, the player should contact the Michigan Lottery's Public Relations Division. The Lotto 47 tickets are valid to claim for up to one year from the drawing date.

If interested in participating in other Michigan Lotteries, the next Michigan Powerball drawing is estimated to be worth $211 million. The numbers will be pulled on Wednesday, August 4, at 9:59 p.m.

The Mega Millions drawing is also this week. It has an estimated jackpot of $179 million, and the numbers will be pulled Tuesday, August 2, at 10 p.m.

For more information on the Michigan Lottery, you can check out the official Michigan Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.

