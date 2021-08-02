Chris Evans Had The Best Response To Those Lizzo Pregnancy Rumors

Lizzo and Chris Evans are at it again.

This saga began back in April, when Lizzo revealed she drunkenly slid into Evans' direct messages on Instagram. Evans hit her back with a response, writing "No shame in a drunk DM. God knows I've done worse on this app lol." Fans were unsurprisingly delighted by the pair's flirty social media interaction and, months later, they were still reminding Lizzo of the exchange. The 'Truth Hurts' singer even hilariously responded to someone who claimed she was pregnant with the Captain America star's child.

Taking to TikTok, Lizzo said "this is something I've been trying to keep really personal and private, just between me and the father of my child, but since we're airing out all the rumors today" as the Captain America theme music played in the background. "I've been sucking in," she joked. "We're gonna have a little America!"