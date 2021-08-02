Fetty Wap Mourns The Death Of 4-Year-Old Daughter

By Hayden Brooks

August 2, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Fetty Wap is mourning the loss of his 4-year-old daughter, Lauren Maxwell.

Her mother, Turquoise Miami, confirmed the heartbreaking news on Saturday (July 31) via Instagram. "This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius," she captioned a sweet clip of Lauren in a pool. "If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘i love you LAUREN’ because they say that souls can feel your love #rip."

Fetty hasn't spoken directly about his daughter’s death, but he did reference her in a since-expired Instagram Story after his Rolling Loud set in Miami. "LoLo daddy did that sh*t for you last night baby girl," he wrote after his Sunday performance. No word on what caused Lauren's death, but reports indicate that she had been sick for a month and died in her sleep. She was one of his six children.

Back in 2020, the rapper lost a close friend, Twyshon Depew, who he often referred to as his younger "twin" brother. "I love you lil bro my twin ... R.I.P. I failed you bro I'm sorry ... I keep calling ya phone and you won’t pick tf up and that sh*t never ring 3 times now it's straight to vm."

Fetty Wap

