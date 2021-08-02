Frank Iero is suffering through a guitarist's worst nightmare: He broke one wrist and sprained the other.

The My Chemical Romance axeman shared the terrible news on Instagram, revealing the injuries occurred when he fell off a ladder.

"ok so this isn’t ideal… but this past weekend i fell off a ladder and broke my right wrist and sprained my left," he captioned a photo showing off his wrapped arms. "i figured this was easiest was to let everyone know why it’s hard to return emails and texts. i’ll keep everyone posted when i know more but in the meantime i’m probably gonna have to postpone or need more time on any work related endeavors. sorry but know i’m more disappointed than you are."

Thankfully, he has plenty of time to recover before MCR hits the road. Earlier this year they announced they were pushing back their reunion tour to 2022. See Iero's post and a full list of tour dates below.