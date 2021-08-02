Frank Iero Reveals He Broke His Right Wrist And Sprained His Left

By Katrina Nattress

August 2, 2021

Photo: Getty Images North America

Frank Iero is suffering through a guitarist's worst nightmare: He broke one wrist and sprained the other.

The My Chemical Romance axeman shared the terrible news on Instagram, revealing the injuries occurred when he fell off a ladder.

"ok so this isn’t ideal… but this past weekend i fell off a ladder and broke my right wrist and sprained my left," he captioned a photo showing off his wrapped arms. "i figured this was easiest was to let everyone know why it’s hard to return emails and texts. i’ll keep everyone posted when i know more but in the meantime i’m probably gonna have to postpone or need more time on any work related endeavors. sorry but know i’m more disappointed than you are."

Thankfully, he has plenty of time to recover before MCR hits the road. Earlier this year they announced they were pushing back their reunion tour to 2022. See Iero's post and a full list of tour dates below.

My Chemical Romance Tour Dates

03/12/2022 – Western Springs, NZ @ The Outerfields at Western Springs

05/17/2022 – St. Austell, UK @ Eden Sessions

05/19/2022 – Milton Keynes, UK @Stadium MK (SOLD OUT)

05/21/2022 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK (SOLD OUT)

05/22/2022 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK (SOLD OUT)

05/24/2022 – Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham

06/04/2022 – Bologna, IT @ Sonic Park Fest

06/21/2022 – Bonn, DE @ KUNST!RASEN (SOLD OUT)

06/22/2022 – Bonn, DE @ KUNST!RASEN

08/29/2022 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center (SOLD OUT)

09/05/2022 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (SOLD OUT)

09/07/2022 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden (SOLD OUT)

09/11/2022 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (SOLD OUT)

09/13/2022 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (SOLD OUT)

09/15/2022 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center (SOLD OUT)

09/20/2022 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (SOLD OUT)

09/21/2022 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (SOLD OUT)

09/24/2022 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center (SOLD OUT)

09/27/2022 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center (SOLD OUT)

09/28/2022 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center (SOLD OUT)

09/30/2022 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena (SOLD OUT)

10/03/2022 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome (SOLD OUT)

10/05/2022 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena (SOLD OUT)

10/07/2022 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena (SOLD OUT)

10/11/2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (SOLD OUT)

10/12/2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (SOLD OUT)

10/14/2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (SOLD OUT)

10/15/2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (SOLD OUT)

