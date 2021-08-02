Here Are The Highest-Rated Mexican Restaurants In Minneapolis

Finding the perfect taco and margarita combination in Minneapolis just got a little bit easier.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in the area using data from Tripadvisor.

Tacos and burritos may be your go-to order for Mexican, but there is so much more the Mexican cuisine has to offer on its menus. Here is what the report had to say about Mexican food:

"Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans' top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case."

According to the report, here are the 10 highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Minneapolis:

10. Manny's Tortas

Rating: 4.5 / 5

9. Salsa A La Salsa

Rating: 4.0 / 5

8. Centro

Rating: 4.5 / 5

7. Jefe Urban Cocina

Rating: 4.5 / 5

6. Sonora Grill

Rating: 4.0 / 5

5. Dominguez Restaurant

Rating: 4.5 / 5

4. MAYA Cuisine

Rating: 4.5 / 5

3. Colita

Rating: 4.5 / 5

2. Betty Danger's Country Club

Rating: 4.0 / 5

1. Barrio

Rating: 4.0 / 5

To view the complete list, click here.