John Cena Surprises 'The Suicide Squad' Fans At Michigan Theater

By Hannah DeRuyter

August 2, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

WWE wrestler and actor John Cena made a surprise appearance at a Michigan movie theater.

According to The Detroit News, Cena shocked an audience of The Suicide Squad preview at the Birmingham 8 theater.

Fully dressed in his WWE gear, Cena ran into the theater just before the noon screening began. Pretending to look for his WWE opponent, he asked the audience, "Where's Roman Reigns?" He followed up with, "Well, son of a (expletive). I have brought the wrong uniform. This is an early screening of The Suicide Squad, isn't it? Damn that driver, that son of a (expletive)," The Detroit News Reported.

Cena threw out promotional items like shirts, wristbands, and more to the audience. "You'll see something I believe is spectacular, and I hope you do too. I really just wanted to come by today and welcome you to the beginning of what I believe is a transformation in the superhero experience," he said.

Cena stars in the 2021 film as the superhero 'Peacemaker' alongside Celebrities like Margot Robbie, Pete Davidson, Idris Elba, Sylvester Stallone, and Daniela Melchior.

Before he left the theater, he spoke to the crowd one more time. "As they say in the WWE," Cena said, "you can't see me," before running out the door.

The entire encounter with Cena and the audience was over in nearly three minutes.

The Suicide Squad premieres in theaters Friday (Aug 6) and will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

