Las Vegas Airport Warning Some Passengers Of Potential Problems
By Ginny Reese
August 2, 2021
McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas is now warning passengers of potential problems when traveling with Spirit Airlines, reported KTNV Las Vegas. The airport is urging passengers to check with the airlines before arriving to the airport for all scheduled flights.
According to KTNV, Spirit Airlines is having operational issues all around the country right now. Spirit Airlines say that they are trying to get the the root of the problem, which began nationwide over the weekend.
McCarran Airport wrote on Twitter:
"NOTICE: Operation issues are impacting [Spirit Airlines] flights nationwide. FLIGHTS WILL BE CANCELED. If you have a scheduled flight today or questions, please contact the airline BEFORE HEADING TO THE AIRPORT. Check Spirit.com for updates."
Spirit Airlines stated:
"We're working around the clock to get back on track in the wake of some travel disruptions over the weekend due to a series of weather and operational challenges. We needed to make proactive cancellations to some flights across the network, but the majority of flights are still scheduled as planned.
We understand how frustrating it is for our Guests when plans change unexpectedly, and we're working to find solutions. We ask Guests to actively monitor their emails and flight status before heading to the airport.
As a team, we strive every day to get our Guests where they need to go on time. Our focus will continue to be on taking care of our Guests."