Las Vegas Airport Warning Some Passengers Of Potential Problems

McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas is now warning passengers of potential problems when traveling with Spirit Airlines, reported KTNV Las Vegas. The airport is urging passengers to check with the airlines before arriving to the airport for all scheduled flights.

According to KTNV, Spirit Airlines is having operational issues all around the country right now. Spirit Airlines say that they are trying to get the the root of the problem, which began nationwide over the weekend.

McCarran Airport wrote on Twitter:

"NOTICE: Operation issues are impacting [Spirit Airlines] flights nationwide. FLIGHTS WILL BE CANCELED. If you have a scheduled flight today or questions, please contact the airline BEFORE HEADING TO THE AIRPORT. Check Spirit.com for updates."