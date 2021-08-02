Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively Celebrate 10-Year Dating Anniversary In Boston

One of Hollywood's top A-list couples celebrated a major milestone in Boston this past weekend.

Actress Blake Lively and actor Ryan Reynolds spent the 10-year anniversary of their first date at the Japanese restaurant O Ya near Chinatown on Saturday.

Reynolds shared a photo outside O Ya, calling it "our favourite restaurant" and joked that he was his wife's "4th favorite date," referencing their three children.

Lively also shared an Instagram story of her actor husband outside the restaurant with the caption, "If it weren't for this place. We wouldn't be together. No joke. No restaurant means more to us."

Reynolds also shared a photo of himself and his wife posing alongside the O Ya restaurant staff inside the kitchen to his Instagram story.