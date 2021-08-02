Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively Celebrate 10-Year Dating Anniversary In Boston
By Jason Hall
August 2, 2021
One of Hollywood's top A-list couples celebrated a major milestone in Boston this past weekend.
Actress Blake Lively and actor Ryan Reynolds spent the 10-year anniversary of their first date at the Japanese restaurant O Ya near Chinatown on Saturday.
Reynolds shared a photo outside O Ya, calling it "our favourite restaurant" and joked that he was his wife's "4th favorite date," referencing their three children.
Lively also shared an Instagram story of her actor husband outside the restaurant with the caption, "If it weren't for this place. We wouldn't be together. No joke. No restaurant means more to us."
Reynolds also shared a photo of himself and his wife posing alongside the O Ya restaurant staff inside the kitchen to his Instagram story.
Celebrity couple Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds celebrated their anniversary in Boston over the weekend!!— Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbakaTV) August 2, 2021
The actors went to Japanese restaurant @oyaboston near Chinatown. It was where they had their first date 10 years ago! 🥰 #7news @blakelively @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/dtS41jJNdE
O Ya also shared a special shoutout to the couple on its Instagram account on Sunday (August 1).
“Special thanks to @blakelively and @vancityreynolds for always being so kind and so supportive of our entire team,” the restaurant wrote. “We love that you love o ya!”
Lively and Reynolds first met while filming Green Lantern in 2010 and began dating the following year.
The couple wed at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina on September 9, 2012 and have three daughters together: James (born December 2014), Inez (born September 2016) and Betty (born October 2019).