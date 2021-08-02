These Are The Highest-Rated Mexican Restaurants In Atlanta

By Kelly Fisher

August 2, 2021

It’s likely no surprise that Mexican food is among the most popular in America, and there are plenty of restaurants to choose from.

That’s why fellow foodies have taken to TripAdvisor to rate the best Mexican restaurants.

Stacker also rounded up the Top 30 Mexican restaurants in Atlanta based on TripAdvisor reviews, making the best options even more accessible to people looking for the perfect place to grab a bite to eat. The data journalism hub noted that cuisine has been "cemented" into a "beloved role in U.S. cuisine."

So, which Mexican restaurants are the best ones in Atlanta?

These are the Top 10, according to TripAdvisor:

  1. No Mas! Cantina, at 180 Walker St Sw Ste B
  2. Agave, at 242 Boulevard SE
  3. Alma Cocina Downtown, at 191 Peachtree St NE
  4. Nuevo Laredo Cantina, at 1495 Chattahoochee Ave NW
  5. Superica, at 99 Krog St NE
  6. Superica, at 455 Legends Pl SE Ste 800
  7. bartaco, at 969 Marietta St Northwest
  8. Bone Garden Cantina, at 1425 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW
  9. Tin Lizzy’s Cantina, at 77 12th St NE
  10. Tin Lizzy’s Cantina, at 3639 Piedmont Rd

Find other Mexican restaurants in Atlanta that received high ratings on TripAdvisor here.

See the rest of the Top 30 list from Stacker here.

