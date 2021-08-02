Traffic Stop Turns Into Trooper Escort For Kentucky Woman In Labor

Kentucky State Trooper Jason Adkison was expecting the run of the mill traffic stop when a car zoomed past him in Elizabethtown on July 28.

“I was kind of mentally, you know, preparing myself for that, to go into pursuit mode, and turn on my siren. She’s still not stopping initially. And eventually, she pulls over after a couple of miles,” he told WBKO.

The woman behind the wheel, Jacqueline Cornish, had every reason to be speeding. Cornish was in labor and was desperately trying to get to the hospital when Adikson pulled her over.

Adkison offered to call the expecting mom an ambulance.

“And I was like, 'please don’t do that. I don’t have time to wait',” Cornish told the station.

Instead, Adkison offered the next best thing. He flipped on the lights and siren on his patrol car, and had Cornish follow him.

“I went from, you know, thinking that I was in a vehicle pursuit to how am I going to get the lady that’s in labor to the hospital as fast as I can,” said Adkison.

Thanks to the trooper, Cornish got to speed through red lights and get to the hospital faster than she expected.

The baby was in no hurry, however. Cornish's daughter Alisha Lynzee Pierre Louis was delivered the following morning.

Adkison returned to the hospital the next day to make sure the mom and the newborn were OK.

“I was just excited to get to meet her the following day. I was really honored to be able to hold Alisha. I don’t think that I’ve ever held a baby that that’s that new to the world," the trooper said.

Adkison gave Cornish a teddy bear for her daughter instead of a speeding ticket.