Trash Talk About Oklahoma Football Ends With 8 Year Prison Sentence

A man from Montana will spend at least 8 years in prison after an argument about college football turned into an assault.

Beau Ulvick, 41, stopped at a America’s Best Value Inn in Rocker, Montana, on March 4, 2020, and got into a conversation with two men from Oklahoma about football at the hotel's bar, the Montana Standard reported.

“(Ulvick) commented that, ‘Oklahoma don’t know anything about football.' So there were a few words over that. Then he decided to take a poke at my cowboy boots," the 59-year-old victim testified in court on Thursday, July 29. “He asked me, ‘Where did you get those (expletive) blue boots?’ and I replied, ‘From your mom.’”

Ulvick said that the victim complained that Montana sucked and "this town is a rat hole.”

The two men continued arguing until an employee told them to leave the bar. That's when things got ugly.

The victim said he was headed towards his hotel room when Ulvick pistol whipped him and repeatedly kicked and punched him. The victim said Ulvick broke his nose, jaw, and three ribs.

“This is not a schoolyard fight. The mere fact that we’re getting into an altercation — an aggravated assault — over such trivial matters where we’re drawing guns and threatening people, the court clearly sees this as a very serious crime," said District Judge Kurt Krueger.

Krueger sentenced Ulvick to 8 years in prison and ordered him to pay the victim $5,240 for his medical bills.