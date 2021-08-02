Trash Talk About Oklahoma Football Ends With 8 Year Prison Sentence

By Anna Gallegos

August 2, 2021

Men fighting in pub
Photo: Getty Images

A man from Montana will spend at least 8 years in prison after an argument about college football turned into an assault.

Beau Ulvick, 41, stopped at a America’s Best Value Inn in Rocker, Montana, on March 4, 2020, and got into a conversation with two men from Oklahoma about football at the hotel's bar, the Montana Standard reported.

“(Ulvick) commented that, ‘Oklahoma don’t know anything about football.' So there were a few words over that. Then he decided to take a poke at my cowboy boots," the 59-year-old victim testified in court on Thursday, July 29. “He asked me, ‘Where did you get those (expletive) blue boots?’ and I replied, ‘From your mom.’”

Ulvick said that the victim complained that Montana sucked and "this town is a rat hole.”

The two men continued arguing until an employee told them to leave the bar. That's when things got ugly.

The victim said he was headed towards his hotel room when Ulvick pistol whipped him and repeatedly kicked and punched him. The victim said Ulvick broke his nose, jaw, and three ribs.

“This is not a schoolyard fight. The mere fact that we’re getting into an altercation — an aggravated assault — over such trivial matters where we’re drawing guns and threatening people, the court clearly sees this as a very serious crime," said District Judge Kurt Krueger.

Krueger sentenced Ulvick to 8 years in prison and ordered him to pay the victim $5,240 for his medical bills.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Trash Talk About Oklahoma Football Ends With 8 Year Prison Sentence

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.