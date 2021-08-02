Utah Officials See People Dangerously Hammocking In Power Lines

By Ginny Reese

August 2, 2021

Photo: Weber County Sheriff's Office

Hammocks are supposed to be used to relax, right? Well, some Utah residents are using them for a thrill.

Utah officials are now publicly warning people to stay off of power lines after seeing an increase in the number of people hanging hammocks in them, reported ABC 4.

The sheriff's office posted the warning on Facebook after seeing people hanging from the power lines between North Ogden and Pleasant View. Weber County Sheriff's Office wrote:

"EXTREME HIGH VOLTAGE
Over the past few years we have noticed an increase in people hammocking from the power lines on the bench of North Ogden and Pleasant View. As you can see in the picture below the hammockers are climbing up the tower and sometimes between power lines. These lines carry 75,000 kilovolts and that power can jump from the lines. This activity is extremely risky. Rocky Mountain Power and the Sheriff's Office will be conducting extra patrols of the area and anyone caught on the towers will be cited for trespassing. We would really hate to see someone injured from either a fall or electrocution. Parents, please pass this along to your children."

EXTREME HIGH VOLTAGE Over the past few years we have noticed an increase in people hammocking from the power lines on...

Posted by Weber County Sheriff's Office on Friday, July 30, 2021

Officials are asking parents to pass the message of how dangerous this act is to their children.

