Utah Father And Son Make History On American Ninja Warrior

A Utah father and son duo made history on American Ninja Warrior, reported KSL.

The duo was featured on the show on Monday (July 12) and made history as the first father and son pair to ever hit the buzzer on the show.

Kai Beckstrand has been on the show and completed the course before, having been featured on the kids' version of the show. He won the first season and placed fourth in the second season.

Holly and Brian Beckstrand also have competed on the show before.

The family built an obstacle course in their back yard to practice. They also compete against each other on that course.

Brian said, "One of the reasons Kai is so good at this sport is because he started at such a young age. He's just a natural at it."

The competition on Monday night's show was possible because the show lowered the minimum age to 15 years old.

Kai said after the show, "It feels amazing, just even to be here."

The father and son will both compete in the semifinals in Los Angeles. If they both move into the finals, they will compete four stages in Las Vegas. The winner of the show received a prize of $1,000,000.