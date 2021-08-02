Where You Find The Best Ice Cream Sandwich In Seattle
By Zuri Anderson
August 2, 2021
People love ice cream. People also love eating ice cream smashed between two cookies.
There's nothing more fun than blending two desserts and snacks into a creamy creation. Ice cream sandwiches have been charming Americans for a while and are sometimes a must-have on bakery or ice cream shop menus.
Since we're in the middle of summer, where's the best place to score an ice cream sandwich in Seattle?
According to Yelp, that honor goes to Macadons!
This macaron shop boasts a 5-star rating on the website with just over 230 reviews. It has a simple but fun twist on ice cream sandwiches. Instead of loading ice cream between two cookies, they putting it in their famous macarons!
You can pick up one of these gluten-free ice cream macarons for just $5.50. There are many flavors to pick from, as well, including brown sugar boba, jasmine tea, Fruity Pebbles, strawberry, cookies and cream, mango and much more.
"Made from real, high quality ingredients, you will truly enjoy every bite. What's stopping you?" they say on their website.
If you want to try out their ice cream macaron, drop by 9828 16th Ave SW in White Center.
