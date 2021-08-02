Where You Find The Best Ice Cream Sandwich In Seattle

People love ice cream. People also love eating ice cream smashed between two cookies.

There's nothing more fun than blending two desserts and snacks into a creamy creation. Ice cream sandwiches have been charming Americans for a while and are sometimes a must-have on bakery or ice cream shop menus.

Since we're in the middle of summer, where's the best place to score an ice cream sandwich in Seattle?

According to Yelp, that honor goes to Macadons!

This macaron shop boasts a 5-star rating on the website with just over 230 reviews. It has a simple but fun twist on ice cream sandwiches. Instead of loading ice cream between two cookies, they putting it in their famous macarons!