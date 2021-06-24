Feedback

This Is The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Seattle

By Zuri Anderson

June 24, 2021

They are many delicious things to look forward to when it comes to breakfast.

Touted as the "most important meal of the day," you can help yourself to omelets, pancakes, skillets, and all kinds of tasty dishes soon after you wake up. Thankfully, there are some restaurants that are dedicated to breakfast.

Eater Seattle set out to find the best breakfast restaurants you should check out in the Emerald City. Claiming the top spot on their list is...

The Fat Hen!

Located on 1418 NW 70th St, you can find both classic dishes and creative spins on old favorites. The Fat Hen chicken sandwich comes with "buttermilk fried chicken breast, Grand Central potato bun, house bacon-cheddar ranch spread, sundried tomato jam, baby lettuces," according to their menu.

They even have their own latte, made with earl grey tea and housemade vanilla and lavender syrups. If you feel like some alcohol, they have a "Boozy Beverages" menu for your morning convenience.

Here is the full list of featured breakfast restaurants in the Seattle area:

  1. The Fat Hen
  2. Porkchop & Co.
  3. Morsel
  4. Schmaltzy's Delicatessen
  5. Seattle Biscuit Company
  6. B-Side
  7. Glo's
  8. Rubinstein's Bagels
  9. Biscuit B***h
  10. Pioneer Square D&E
  11. Easy Street Records & Cafe
  12. Geraldine's Counter Restaurant

To see what Eater Seattle had to say about the rest of these restaurants, click here.

