1 Utah City Among The Best Cities For Cat Lovers

By Ginny Reese

August 3, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Want to know the purr-fect city for you and your cat?

To celebrate the upcoming International Cat Day on August 8th, LawnStarter conducted a study to find which cities in the United States are the best for cat lovers.

The study ranked the 200 largest cities based on 11 factors of cat-friendliness, such as access to vet offices, cost of cat sitting, and cat-friendly rental properties. One Utah city made it in the top 50.

Based on the study, Salt Lake City came in at number 41 overall. It was number 83 for "access and community," 67th for "supplies and care," and 22nd for "housing and accommodation."

According to the study, here are the top 25 best cities in the US for cat lovers:

  1. Orlando, FL
  2. Lakewood, CO
  3. Cary, NC
  4. Tempe, AZ
  5. Fort Collins, CO
  6. Irvine, CA
  7. Bellevue, WA
  8. Corona, CA
  9. Naperville, IL
  10. Rancho Cucamonga, CA
  11. Huntingdon Beach, CA
  12. Olathe, KS
  13. Escondido, CA
  14. Richmond, VA (tied)
  15. Springfield, MO (tied)
  16. Glendale, CA
  17. Eugene, OR
  18. Oceanside, CA
  19. Miami, FL
  20. Ontario, CA
  21. Thornton, CO
  22. Elk Grove, CA
  23. Reno, NV
  24. Tampa, FL
  25. Spokane, WA

Click here to check out the full cat-loving study.

