Another Charlotte Mall Adds Youth Chaperone Rule

Another Charlotte mall is putting a rule in place to limit unsupervised children.

While Northlake Mall, located at 6801 Northlake Mall Drive, already has a Youth Supervision Policy in place, it is updating the times in which youths can be at the mall without a chaperone. Each supervising adult can only accompany up to three youths, and they must stay with them at all times.

Starting Friday August 13, children ages 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult on Fridays and Saturdays from 3 p.m. until the mall closes. Currently, the policy begins at 5 p.m. on each of those days.

According to WCNC, the requirements to show proof of age during these times will apply to the adjusted policy. If proof cannot be provided for the youth and supervising adult, they will be asked to leave the mall. To provide adequate proof of age, identification must include a photograph, date of birth and must be tamper-proof.

For more information on Northlake Mall's updated policy, visit the website here.

The new rule at Northlake comes less than a week after Concord Mills enacted its own youth supervision policy following an increase of violence around Charlotte malls, including the death of a 13 year old in December 2019.