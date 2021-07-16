5 Movies You Didn't Know Were Filmed In Charlotte

Hollywood has become synonymous with movies, many productions are filmed on site around the country. In fact, several well-known movies have been filmed in Charlotte. You may know that movies like Days of Thunder and Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby were famously filmed here, but plenty of other sets also found a home in the Queen City.

Here are some of the movies you may not have known were filmed in Charlotte.

The Hunger Games

This Hollywood blockbuster was the first film in a series about a teen girl living in a dystopian future where children were forced to compete in televised fights to the death. Several areas around Charlotte, Concord and Shelby were used for filming, including the Philip Morris Cabarrus Plant and the The Knight Theater, per the Charlotte Observer.

Leatherheads

Leatherheads is another sports-centric film, however it deviates from NASCAR-related movies and instead tells the story of a team in the early years of professional football. The movie was filmed around Charlotte and Salisbury, and featured performances from George Clooney, Renée Zellweger and John Krasinski.

Shallow Hal

Shallow Hal, starring Jack Black and Gwyneth Paltrow, centers around a man who only dates women based on their physical appearance, until a mysterious event changes his mind. With filming locations around Charlotte and Concord, this movie features several areas of the city, including Freedom Park, the Bank of America Headquarters, Pike's Soda Shop, and more.

The Rage: Carrie 2

A sequel to the Stephen King classic Carrie, this film told the story of Rachel Lang, played by Emily Bergl, and her ability to move things with her mind. Production filmed around Charlotte and Rock Hill, South Carolina, including at Winthrop University and North Gaston High School, per the Observer.

The Color Purple

Starring Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey, The Color Purple is a coming-of-age story based on the Alice Walker novel of the same name. This iconic movie was filmed in areas of Charlotte and Marshville, the latter of which includes several downtown locations from the film.