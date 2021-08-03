Blake Shelton On Snubbing Friends From Gwen Stefani Wedding: 'Get Over It'

By Hayden Brooks

August 3, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Oklahoma nuptials were missing several famous faces like Adam Levine, but the former had an explanation as to why they weren’t invited.

"So I've had awkward conversations with, with so many of my friends since it's ‘Oh, oh yeah. I read y'all. Yeah, I read about that. How was that?’" Shelton, 45, explained during a recent press outing about his ceremony to Stefani, 51. "You know, I was like, ‘Listen, you know, we kept it small, get over it, you know, it's not about you.'"

While Shelton didn’t cite Levine or anyone by name, it’s clear that the 40 something guests in attendance at the July 3 ceremony were all folks in the pair’s inner circle. The affair including Stefani's three children with ex-Gavin Rossdale, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7. As for the fashion, Stefani rocked not one, but two custom Vera Wang wedding dresses during her big day. One of them leaned more into the classic side and was paired with a hand-embroidered veil, which featured the names of her three kids, as well as her and Blake’s names.

For Stefani, the No Doubt frontman has also started to talk about the big day with press. "It was literally the greatest moment… one of the greatest moments of my life, obviously," Stefani said during a recent episode of the Tell Me About It with Jade Iovine podcast. "It was beyond what I thought it was gonna be." For now, Stefani is reveling in gratitude. "I just feel so lucky. One of those things you think about a lot in your life is you don't know the future and you don't know what's gonna happen, but I feel like my spiritual journey has really guided me towards this place and this place of peace. Now I need to figure out how to do the rest of my life."

