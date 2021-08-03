Dr. Britt Baker Addresses Possibility Of Boyfriend Adam Cole Joining AEW

The possibility of former NXT Champion Adam Cole making a jump to All Elite Wrestling may be at an all-time high amid reports of uncertainty regarding his WWE contract status.

On Sunday (August 1), multiple reports confirmed Cole's contract with WWE was set to expire this month, despite being previously reported to run through a longer date.

If anyone other than Cole knows what his plan is, it's likely his longtime girlfriend, AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker, DMD.

Prior to news of Cole's contract becoming public, the Western Pennsylvania native commented on the likelihood of her boyfriend joining her and others in AEW.

During an interview with the Daily Star published on Monday (August 2) and conducted around mid-July, Baker acknowledged that Cole had other strong ties to the company, being close friends with executives Matt and Nick Jackson, Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega, but ultimately was rooting for her spouse's happiness.

“He has got to hold down the Tuesday night and I’ll hold down the Wednesday night, right?!" Baker said.“I think it’s funny when people say, ‘he has to go to AEW because of Britt!’ because there are so many more people at AEW who have played a bigger role in the wrestling side of his life. People like The Young Bucks, Kenny; he was in the Bullet Club for the majority of the Indie career people know him for. He has such a history in AEW that, if he came here, the storylines are endless - but he’s happy where he is. So, if he were to jump ship and come my way, that would be awesome, but if he stays in WWE forever then I’d be happy, too, as I just want him to be happy."