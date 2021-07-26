Dr. Britt Baker Reveals Injury, New Pittsburgh Inspired T-Shirt

An apparent injury isn't going to stop Pittsburgh's favorite wrestling dentist from her hometown return.

All Elite Wrestling Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., revealed she made her first title defense last Wednesday (July 21) with a broken wrist, sharing a photo of herself wearing a cast alongside MMA fighter Paige VanZant last Friday (July 23).

In the post, the Punxsutawney native confirmed that she won't be "taking any time off either," as she's set to make her first appearance as AEW Women's Champion in her hometown since winning the title in May next month.

Baker also revealed a "Brittsburgh" inspired shirt ahead of the appearance featuring the Pittsburgh skyline centered in front of the letters "DMD" ahead of the upcoming slate of shows in the area.