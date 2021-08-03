Jennifer Lopez Puts Her Love For Ben Affleck On Display With New Jewelry

By Hayden Brooks

August 3, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez is not afraid to put her love for Ben Affleck on display — even if it literally spells his name.

On Saturday (July 31), Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 48, were vacationing around Portofino, Italy and the pop superstar was seen wearing a Foundrae "BEN" necklace. She matched the piece with a flowy white sundress, large sunglasses and more white-gold jewelry. Lopez was first seen wearing the necklace while celebrating her birthday with the actor aboard a boat.

"It's been a dreamy trip for them. They have had a fantastic time. It's been all about relaxing and enjoying a summer break," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE. "Jennifer and Ben are great. The more time they spend together, the more in love they seem."

PEOPLE also got in contact with Foundrae creative director and co-founder Beth Bugdaycay, who revealed that the custom-designed necklace came from Affleck. "To me, Foundrae is about empowerment and self-expression and Jennifer embodies that," Bugdaycay told the outlet, adding that she was "thrilled" to see the entertainer rocking the jewelry.

Unrelated to their vacation, it appears the couple asked for the full support of their former spouses, Marc Anthony and Jennifer Garner, so they could march forward with the romance. "Jen Garner and Marc Anthony are continuing to be supportive and there doesn’t seem to be any ill will across the board. They all just want what’s best for each other and their families," a source told the celebrity news outlet.

Jennifer Lopez

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Jennifer Lopez Puts Her Love For Ben Affleck On Display With New Jewelry

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.