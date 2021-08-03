Jennifer Lopez Puts Her Love For Ben Affleck On Display With New Jewelry

Jennifer Lopez is not afraid to put her love for Ben Affleck on display — even if it literally spells his name.

On Saturday (July 31), Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 48, were vacationing around Portofino, Italy and the pop superstar was seen wearing a Foundrae "BEN" necklace. She matched the piece with a flowy white sundress, large sunglasses and more white-gold jewelry. Lopez was first seen wearing the necklace while celebrating her birthday with the actor aboard a boat.

"It's been a dreamy trip for them. They have had a fantastic time. It's been all about relaxing and enjoying a summer break," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE. "Jennifer and Ben are great. The more time they spend together, the more in love they seem."

PEOPLE also got in contact with Foundrae creative director and co-founder Beth Bugdaycay, who revealed that the custom-designed necklace came from Affleck. "To me, Foundrae is about empowerment and self-expression and Jennifer embodies that," Bugdaycay told the outlet, adding that she was "thrilled" to see the entertainer rocking the jewelry.

Unrelated to their vacation, it appears the couple asked for the full support of their former spouses, Marc Anthony and Jennifer Garner, so they could march forward with the romance. "Jen Garner and Marc Anthony are continuing to be supportive and there doesn’t seem to be any ill will across the board. They all just want what’s best for each other and their families," a source told the celebrity news outlet.