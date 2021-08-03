New England Woman Has Biggest Mouth In The World - No Seriously

A New England woman can officially stake her claim to having the largest mouth in the world.

Guinness World Records confirmed Samantha Ramsdell, 31, of Connecticut as the new record holder for having the world's largest mouth gape (female) after she went viral on the social media app TikTok.

Ramsdell's mouth measured at 6.52 centimeters wide, according to a news release shared on Guinness World Records' official website last week.

Ramsdell said she was encouraged by "the children of TikTok" to see if she had a world record mouth after sharing a video of herself stretching it on the app.