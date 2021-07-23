WATCH: Thresher Shark Spotted Near Shore At New England Beach

A massive thresher shark got a bit too close to beachgoers in New England this week.

CBS Boston reports a shark was spotted swimming near the shores of Narragansett Town Beach in Rhode Island, as captured on drone footage by PJ Dougherty, who shared the incident on his Instagram account set to the iconic Jaws theme song.

The shark near the shore sighting caused the beach to temporarily close down on Thursday (July 22) afternoon, CBS Boston reports.

In the video, the shark is shown swimming close to a kayaker, while beachgoers are standing near the water trying to get a better look without getting too close.

CBS Boston reports beachgoers were allowed to go back into the ocean once the shark swam away.