New French Fry Bar Opens In Downtown Raleigh

Fries are the perfect addition most meals, and are the best choice if you're looking for a quick snack. Now you can turn that side into a full-blown meal with the new french fry bar that recently opened in downtown Raleigh.

Buena Papa Fry Bar opened its first location in Raleigh inside Morgan Street Food Hall and offers hand-cut, made to order gourmet french fries with premium toppings. According to WRAL, some of the most popular items on the menu include the "El Americano" with cheese, bacon, sour cream and chives, the "El Healthy" sweet potato option with smoked salmon, guacamole and pico de gallo, and "The Carolina," which of course is topped with pulled pork.

Morgan Street Food Hall is located at 411 West Morgan Street. For more information on the fry bar, visit Buena Papa's website here.